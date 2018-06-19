RMA, CSD boards meet this week

The Rancho Murieta Association and Community Services District boards hold their regular monthly meetings this week. Here's a quick rundown of the meetings and the full agendas.

The RMA board meets in open session 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the RMA Building. The board will receive updates on the installation of sports fields, a South dog park, modular restrooms at Lake Clementia and 2018 goals. There will also be year-to-date reports for RMA committees.

The CSD meets 5 p.m. Wednesday at the CSD Building. The board will receive a presentation from Jack Fiori of California Waste Recovery Systems on 2017 diversion, and adopt an ordinance amending charges for water, sewer, security, drainage and waste collection services for the 2018-19 budget.

Meeting agendas are available as file attachments below.