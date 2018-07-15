RMA, CSD boards meet this week

The Rancho Murieta Association and Community Services District boards hold their monthly meetings this week. The RMA open session is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the RMA Building. The CSD meets 5 p.m. Wednesday at the CSD Building.

The RMA meeting begins with a presentation about accessory dwelling units by Jessica Brandt, Sacramento County senior planner. County changes for permitting these habitable structures have raised questions about potential impacts on water consumption, traffic, lot densities, and wastewater treatment, as well as homeowner associations' architectural rules and CC&Rs.

On Wednesday, the CSD board will consider developer reimbursement requests for recycled water infrastructure. Directors will also consider adopting a salary range adjustment for non-represented employees.

The meeting agendas are available as downloads below.