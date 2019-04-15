RMA, CSD boards meet this week

The Rancho Murieta Association board holds its monthly board meeting 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the RMA Building and the Community Services District board meets 5 p.m. Wednesday at the CSD Building.

On Tuesday, the RMA board will take action on a letter to Realtors regarding Murieta Gardens’ access and RMA participation in the Country Club’s Community Day. On Wednesday, the CSD board will receive an update on the 2019-2020 draft budget, discuss delinquent bond installments, and consider an engineering proposal for the design of a recycled water line.

The meeting agendas are available as file attachments below.