RMA, CSD discuss speed limits, animal issues

→ Watch video of RMA meeting (2 hours, 2 minutes)

At their May meetings, the Rancho Murieta Association and Community Services District boards discussed the effort to get Jackson Road's speed limit reduced in the Rancho Murieta area as well as the CSD's pullout from animal control services and other business. The RMA's discussion of a Village access fee was covered in a prior story.

State promises traffic study on Jackson Road

Both boards reacted to the state’s promise to do an engineering and traffic survey on Jackson Road in late spring or early summer.

A letter from Amarjeet S. Benipal, district director for the Department of Transportation, said the study would be prioritized to see if a lower speed is justified on Highway 16 in the Rancho Murieta area.

“Speed limits in the state of California are set in accordance to the California Vehicle Code (CVC) and we are bound by the law to determine speed limits accordingly,” the letter says. “In general, all highways in the state are, by law, either 55 mph if they are two-lane undivided or 65 mph if multi-lane or divided highways. We are prohibited from lowering a speed limit before the 55/65 limits without the support of an engineering and traffic survey.”

CSD General Manager Mark Martin said in his monthly report to the board that he had met with county Supervisor Sue Frost on this topic and that Assemblyman Ken Cooley visited Rancho Murieta April 27 to observe the stretch of Jackson Road in question. Martin said he followed up several days later with Cooley’s office to emphasize the CSD’s concerns.

Martin told the board he has argued to officials that there are special worries – the S-curve between the gates, the wildlife corridor at the river and the blind curve between Stonehouse and the North Gate. He also said one morning recently he counted 67 cars backed up westbound from the North Gate light all the way to the bridge.

At the RMA meeting, Director Jim Crowder said the state will take “speed shots” between Kiefer Boulevard and Murieta South to check speeds on Jackson Road. “We’ve rattled some cages,” he said of generating political pressure to try to bring about the change. “That’s a nice way to put it.”

At the CSD meeting, Director John Merchant mentioned to that board that there has been conversation with Frost and Cooley about a legislative solution to the speed limit question if the normal procedures don’t yield an answer. Merchant recalled that it took a state law 15 years ago to get the community the legal right to cross Jackson Road in a golf cart.

Treading lightly around animal control

After pushing last month to see if the RMA could fill the gap created by the CSD’s withdrawal from animal control services, a couple of RMA directors reacted positively to a CSD letter explaining why it took its action, but one director said there’s still a problem that needs to be addressed.

Director Cheryl McElhany complimented the letter as clear and specific, and said it made some points she hadn’t considered.

Director Rob Brown, who made the original suggestion that RMA look into addressing the gap in community services, said the letter makes it clear to him why CSD has stopped the longtime service, and he doesn’t think CSD will be a solution to the problem. “My concern going forward,” he said, “is how do we find a solution? It’s still an issue.”

He suggested RMA talk with Sacramento County animal control to see about service levels, and he wondered aloud about helping a volunteer organization find its feet to provide these services. “If we’re kind of on our own out here, maybe as a community we could devise some sort of group that is willing to take over this responsibility,” Brown said

Director Larry Shelton backed the idea of pressuring the county to provide needed services, but he cautioned the RMA about encouraging volunteers to step in to do animal control’s work.

Reacting to liability concerns the following night at the CSD meeting, Director John Merchant cautioned that CSD interact carefully with any volunteer groups. General Manager Mark Martin said, "We have kept from interacting with the animals. We've been very clear as to how far we'll go."

Actions taken by the RMA

Clementia restrooms: The RMA board approved spending $46,780 to buy self-contained restrooms at Lake Clementia. General Manager Greg Vorster said donations by community groups that use the lake and a manufacturer’s reduction in price allowed RMA to save $11,500. The new bathrooms should be in place in early summer.

The RMA board approved spending $46,780 to buy self-contained restrooms at Lake Clementia. General Manager Greg Vorster said donations by community groups that use the lake and a manufacturer’s reduction in price allowed RMA to save $11,500. The new bathrooms should be in place in early summer. Sod for sports fields: The board unanimously approved spending $69,133 with Delta Bluegrass Co. of Stockton for sod for Stonehouse and Escuela sports fields. Summerfest is picking up the tab for the Escuela field, General Manager Greg Vorster said, which comes to $22,263.

The board unanimously approved spending $69,133 with Delta Bluegrass Co. of Stockton for sod for Stonehouse and Escuela sports fields. Summerfest is picking up the tab for the Escuela field, General Manager Greg Vorster said, which comes to $22,263. School bus stops: The board approved the relocation of school bus stops, which was discussed at recent board meetings and one community meeting. For safety reasons, the RMA and school district wanted to eliminate the bus stops near the gates, which have heavy traffic in the morning. The board approved moving the South stop to Colbert Drive at the 12th fairway and creating two North stops – the second Lago 600 feet off Murieta Parkway and at Murieta Parkway at the second Domingo Drive. Director Stephanie Bianchi thanked RMA staff for the work done on the project and asked for future consideration of building lighted shelters for the stops.

The board approved the relocation of school bus stops, which was discussed at recent board meetings and one community meeting. For safety reasons, the RMA and school district wanted to eliminate the bus stops near the gates, which have heavy traffic in the morning. The board approved moving the South stop to Colbert Drive at the 12th fairway and creating two North stops – the second Lago 600 feet off Murieta Parkway and at Murieta Parkway at the second Domingo Drive. Director Stephanie Bianchi thanked RMA staff for the work done on the project and asked for future consideration of building lighted shelters for the stops. Streets work on Puerto: The RMA board unanimously approved spending $414,911 for the community’s annual street resurfacing work, with almost all of it on Puerto Drive. “Two years ago we did a small overlay on a portion of Puerto Drive,” said Maintenance Manager Rod Hart. “We’ll pick up where we left off from there and go all the way to second Guadalupe.” Some of the parks along Puerto need overlays and some only need patching, he said, but all parks will be addressed. Greenfield Communications is trenching on Puerto Drive now to reinstall fiber in advance of the RMA’s street resurfacing there, Hart said.

The RMA board unanimously approved spending $414,911 for the community’s annual street resurfacing work, with almost all of it on Puerto Drive. “Two years ago we did a small overlay on a portion of Puerto Drive,” said Maintenance Manager Rod Hart. “We’ll pick up where we left off from there and go all the way to second Guadalupe.” Some of the parks along Puerto need overlays and some only need patching, he said, but all parks will be addressed. Greenfield Communications is trenching on Puerto Drive now to reinstall fiber in advance of the RMA’s street resurfacing there, Hart said. SMUD work this summer: SMUD has notified the RMA that it’s planning work in the coming months on Via Sereno, Robles Grandes, the second Guadalupe and other smaller areas, Maintenance Manager Rod Hart reported.

CSD plant operator Michael Miller, right, was honored by Mark Pecotich, board president, on Miller's retirement after seven years with the district. (Click photo for larger image.)

Actions taken by the CSD