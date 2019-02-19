RMA, CSD hold board meetings this week

The Rancho Murieta Association board holds its monthly board meeting 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the RMA Building and the Community Services District board meets 5 p.m. Wednesday at the CSD Building.

The RMA board will approve committee members and take action on a radar/photo trailer purchase, a recreation survey and a bike event. The CSD will receive annual reports on the Security and Utilities Departments and approve recycled water projects for grant funding.

The meeting agendas are available as file attachments below.