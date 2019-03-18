RMA, CSD hold board meetings this week

The Rancho Murieta Association board holds its monthly board meeting 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the RMA Building and the Community Services District board meets 5 p.m. Wednesday at the CSD Building. The RMA board will also hold a special meeting Thursday night to fill a vacant board seat.

At Tuesday's meeting, the RMA board will take action on a community survey and the purchase of surveillance cameras, an aerator and a seeder. On Wednesday, the CSD board will act on proposals for recycled water projects and for the replacement of the main lift south sump pump. The board will also receive an update on the 2019-2020 draft budget.

