RMA, CSD, Parks meetings this week

The Rancho Murieta Association and Community Services District boards hold their monthly meetings this week, and the Parks Committee will hold a public meeting Thursday to adopt a trails plan.

The RMA board meets 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the RMA Building. Board action items include contracts for a Movie Night and the Fourth of July fireworks display, and appointing committee members to the Rancho North architectural committee and a joint Rancho North/RMA compliance committee.

The CSD meets 5 p.m. Wednesday at the CSD Building. Action items include sending a letter of support for a 45 mph speed limit on Highway 16 through Rancho Murieta, changing the start time for board meetings, and scheduling a May budget hearing. The board will review the 2018-19 draft budget, and receive updates on a sewer issue and acquisition of Country Club and open space property.

The Parks Committee meets 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the RMA Building to vote on a conceptual master trail plan. The committee has five members – two RMA directors, one CSD director and two development representatives. Both the RMA and CSD boards have given their approval to the trail plan.