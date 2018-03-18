RMA, CSD, Parks meetings this week

Published March 18, 2018
CSD
Development
RMA

The Rancho Murieta Association and Community Services District boards hold their monthly meetings this week, and the Parks Committee will hold a public meeting Thursday to adopt a trails plan.

The RMA board meets 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the RMA Building. Board action items include contracts for a Movie Night and the Fourth of July fireworks display, and appointing committee members to the Rancho North architectural committee and a joint Rancho North/RMA compliance committee.

The CSD meets 5 p.m. Wednesday at the CSD Building. Action items include sending a letter of support for a 45 mph speed limit on Highway 16 through Rancho Murieta, changing the start time for board meetings, and scheduling a May budget hearing. The board will review the 2018-19 draft budget, and receive updates on a sewer issue and acquisition of Country Club and open space property.

The Parks Committee meets 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the RMA Building to vote on a conceptual master trail plan. The committee has five members – two RMA directors, one CSD director and two development representatives. Both the RMA and CSD boards have given their approval to the trail plan.

