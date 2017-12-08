RMA elects Alex Bauer 2018 president

The 2018 Rancho Murieta Association board, from left: Secretary Rob Brown, Directors Jim Crowder and Stephanie Bianchi, President Alex Bauer, Treasurer Cheryl McElhany, Director Joanne Brandt and Vice President Larry Shelton. (Click photo for larger image.)

In an unbroken string of unanimous votes, the Rancho Murieta Association board of directors elected officers and committee chairs at a brief organizational meeting Thursday night. Alex Bauer was elected president for the coming year.

Bauer, first elected to the board a year ago, was nominated by Cheryl McElhany, and the nomination was seconded by Larry Shelton, the board’s vice president. Shelton was elected to continue as vice president. McElhany was elected to continue as treasurer. Rob Brown was elected secretary.

General Manager Greg Vorster was elected assistant secretary, an annual formality.

The following committee chairs were elected unanimously:

Architectural Review Committee: Shelton

Communications: Joanne Brandt

Compliance: Jim Crowder

Finance: McElhany, as treasurer, is required by the bylaws to chair this committee

Governing Documents: Brown

Maintenance: Shelton

Parks: Brown and McElhany

Personnel: Bauer

Recreation: Stephanie Bianchi

Joint Security: Bauer and Crowder, as the president and Compliance chair

The board voted to continue present committee members for another month, to give the chairs time to decide who they’d like to have serve. Vorster said lists of interested volunteers will be provided to the chairs.

No members of the community were in attendance for the half-hour meeting, just two media representatives.