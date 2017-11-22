RMA gives final OK to trails map

Here's a video of Tuesday night's RMA meeting. Click the arrow to play. (48 minutes)

A master plan for community trails, given initial OK by the Rancho Murieta Association board in August, won a final unanimous approval Tuesday night, en route ultimately to Sacramento County planners.

The map, part of development considerations for Rancho Murieta, included changes developed in consultation with the Community Services District, which wouldn’t back the RMA’s August plan, saying it wasn’t complete.

The changes, outlined by General Manager Greg Vorster, include several additional natural and paved trails:

Add a paved trail to the Residences East and West, developments that have county approval to be built at the northwest end of Rancho Murieta, near Stonehouse Park.

Add a paved trail from the Country Club to De La Cruz Drive.

Add a natural trail below the Granlees estate.

Add a connection from the Granlees Dam to a trail that connects to Village B, which is proposed between the 3rd and 4th holes and the Cosumnes River.

Add a natural trail behind Lake Chesbro to the water treatment plant.

President Bob Lucas asked if the trail proposed to be added to the Residences developments would be funded by developers. Vorster said the county has approved the maps for those developments already, so funding for the trail would probably have to come from the RMA or from the homeowners’ association that oversees that development.

After Vorster’s brief presentation, Mark Pecotich, president of the CSD, said Vorster’s amendments addressed some of the pieces he thought were missing during the CSD’s first consideration of the plan. Pecotich said an equestrian easement along Stonehouse Road has been abandoned because some neighbors have extended their backyards into the easement, and it’s probably not worth the fight to try to reclaim the land.

Vorster said he hoped to get the map to the CSD for action next month and to the Parks Committee in the new year. After that, it would go to the county.

Upgrade of playground equipment is approved

The board approved spending up to $115,980 from reserves to improve playground equipment at the community’s parks.

The plan, which is based on the promise of substantial end-of-year discounts from an equipment supplier, calls for spending most of the money at Stonehouse and Clementia parks and lesser amounts at other parks, if available discounted equipment lines up with needs at the other parks.

“They get slow in these last months of the year,” Danise Hetland, assistant general manager said, explaining why the supplier is offering a 40 percent discount. “It’s not their entire catalogue (on sale); it’s just a select few, but it works really well for what we need.”

Holiday activities coming up

The Toy and Food Drive is going on through Dec. 18. Bring non-perishable food items and new, unwrapped toys to the RMA Building to benefit the Elk Grove Unified School District Healthy Start program.

There are more than two buses full of Murietans heading to San Francisco for the holiday bus trip Dec. 6, and you can still sign up. The buses leave Rancho Murieta at 9 a.m. and drop everyone at Union Square before landing back here at 9:30 p.m. The cost is $43. Call 354-3500 if you’re interested.

The community’s annual holiday lights contest will be judged Dec. 11-18. You don’t need to register; just have your lights looking their best those evenings. Winners will be announced at the board’s meeting Dec. 19.

In other business...