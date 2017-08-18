RMA to hold bridge party Aug. 26
Published August 18, 2017 - 10:24pm
| Filed under
The pedestrian bridge is 10 years old this summer. (Click photo for larger image.)
The invitations are in the mail for the Rancho Murieta Association's gathering to mark the 10th anniversary of the community's pedestrian bridge, linking North and South. It will be held at the bridge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 26. A plaque will be unveiled at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served. You're invited.
-
Your comments