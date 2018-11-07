RMA to hold budget workshop at 6 p.m.
Published November 7, 2018 - 11:21pm
The Rancho Murieta Association board will hold a 2019 budget workshop at 6 p.m. Thursday at the RMA Building. The session will examine the budget, an association reserve study and future funding options and projects.
