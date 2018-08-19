RMA to hold monthly meeting Tuesday night
Published August 19, 2018 - 8:33pm
| Filed under
The Rancho Murieta Association will hold its monthly board meeting Tuesday at the RMA Building. The open session begins at 6:30 p.m. The board of directors will take action on a pickleball court petition, CHP patrol inside the gates, board goals, motorcycle access in the North, Nominating Committee members and other items. The meeting agenda is available by download here.
