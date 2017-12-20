RMA honors homes for their holiday lights

The Donnalley family accepts the congratulations of Santa Claus and Director Stephanie Bianchi for their holiday lights display. (Click photo for larger image.)

→ Addresses and a map of the holiday lights winners

→ See a video of the RMA meeting (45 minutes)

The board (and Santa Claus) honored winners of the community’s annual Holiday Lights Contest at Tuesday night’s Rancho Murieta Association monthly meeting.

Here are the honorees. (Their addresses and a lights map can be found here.)

First-time winners

Cynthia and Peter Flores, Topspin Way

Cable and Heather Davis, Camino Del Lago

Brien and Sharon Spencer, Puerto Drive

Multiple-year winners

Stefan and Stephanie Hartmann, Reynosa Drive

Sean and Kristin Donnalley, Murieta South Parkway

Jim and Lisa Teague, Linksman Court

Chris and Marie Beckstaiger, Reynosa Drive

Tom and Bonnie Shewchuk, Trinidad Drive

Israel Mendoza, Murieta South Parkway

Brad and Lisa Weise, Via Sereno

Mark and Janice Sutherland, Puerto Drive

Byron and Lisa Wise, Guadalupe Drive

Jeff and Brenda Alexander, Guadalupe Drive

Walt and Marie Dunajski, Anillo Way

Sandy McCaleb, Pera Drive

Doug and Randee Ross, Topspin Way

Chris and Kelly Akin, Brisa Lane

George Hannum and Ginny Macko, Via Del Cerrito



RMA urged to step up on Scott Road safety

John Merchant, who has played a role in most of the community’s organizations, encouraged the board to become involved in the Cosumnes Community Planning Advisory Council’s efforts to make Scott Road safer.

CCPAC, where Merchant serves as a member, is an advisory group that gives the county supervisors feedback on development proposals. Merchant, a CSD director, said his comments to the RMA had no connection with his CSD role.

He said CCPAC will discuss Scott Road at its January or February meeting, with county supervisors and transportation officials on hand. Merchant said there’s a growing awareness at the county of the trip counts and safety issues on Scott Road. He predicted progress would be slow, but he said these positive signs are more than he has ever seen in the past.

He said a hoped-for first step would be turnouts on Scott Road, allowing slower traffic to pull off and let faster traffic get by. Repair of culverts and ditches would be good, he said, along with installing shoulders on the road. “Super-ultimately,” he said, would be repair of the stretch of Scott Road that floods often in storms and closes the road.

He said he hoped the RMA board would come to a CCPAC meeting and take a board stand on Scott Road. He also encouraged the board to voice an opinion on the speed limit on Jackson Road between the gates.

While he said he supported the RMA being part of CCPAC, and perhaps having staff draft a supportive letter, “It really is kind of outside of our jurisdiction,” said Director Larry Shelton, the acting president for the meeting. “And CSD can address those things, since it’s outside of our (association) boundaries.”

Board makes 2018 committee appointments

The board announced its committee appointments for 2018. In most cases, committee members were carried over from this year. You can see a list of the RMA committees and their members here.

In other business...

The board unanimously approved General Manager Greg Vorster’s request to make a $15,000 budget transfer. The money would be used next year to install 600 feet of sidewalk at the new Greens Park on the South.