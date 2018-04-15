RMA meeting this week; CSD is delayed

The Rancho Murieta Association holds its monthly board of directors meeting Tuesday at the RMA Building. The open session begins at 6:30 p.m. Action items include a board member social media policy.

The Community Services District's usual monthly board meeting on Wednesday has been postponed. Instead, the board will conduct business at a special board meeting on the 2018-19 budget scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, at the CSD Building.

