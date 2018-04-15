RMA meeting this week; CSD is delayed
The Rancho Murieta Association holds its monthly board of directors meeting Tuesday at the RMA Building. The open session begins at 6:30 p.m. Action items include a board member social media policy.
The Community Services District's usual monthly board meeting on Wednesday has been postponed. Instead, the board will conduct business at a special board meeting on the 2018-19 budget scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, at the CSD Building.
The RMA agenda is available as a file attachment below.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Asian Style Hand Carved Dragon Bed and Dresser | Queen Size4/16/2018 - 1:48 pm
-
Girls/women’s golf shoes size 64/15/2018 - 1:22 pm
-
Looking for men's golf clubs4/14/2018 - 12:39 pm
-
Microwave Oven4/14/2018 - 12:32 pm
-
Golf balls4/14/2018 - 10:02 am
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- InterState Propane
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Damon's Computer Service
- Eskaton Village Carmichael
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Tree Tech
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Goralka Law Firm
- Murieta Health Club
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Go Fore Pizza
- Squeaky Clean
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- KK Collision Center
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Apex Pest Control
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Designs in Dentistry
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Barrett Services
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Gipson Golf Carts
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments