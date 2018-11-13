RMA meetings, election this week

The Rancho Murieta Association holds its monthly board meeting Tuesday and its annual members meeting and election of directors Thursday at the RMA Building.

The open session of Tuesday's board meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Action items on the agenda include Murieta Village access, upgrading the telephone system and a private sports club. The agenda is the file attachment below. The annual meeting begins at 7 p.m. Thursday. The three candidates in the election for two seats on the board are Danny Carrillo, Cheryl McElhany and Larry Shelton.