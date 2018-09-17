RMA meets Tuesday; CSD cancels meeting

The Rancho Murieta Association will hold its regular monthly board meeting 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the RMA Building. The Community Services District's regular monthly meeting, usually held on the third Wednesday at 5 p.m., has been canceled because there were no agenda items, the organization said.

The RMA's agenda, which appears as a file attachment below, includes the renewal of insurance and awarding a contract for a new association website.

As for the CSD's meeting cancellation, General Manager Mark Martin explained in an email, "We just didn’t have any actionable items for this month’s meeting. If an urgent issue arises, we are able to call a special meeting." The CSD also canceled all of its September committee meetings – for the Improvements, Finance, Personnel, Security and Communications and Technology committees.