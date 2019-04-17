RMA: New homes won't have gate access

→ Video of the meeting (1 hour, 20 minutes long)

The Rancho Murieta Association board voted unanimously Tuesday night to make sure area Realtors are aware that buyers or renters of the Murieta Gardens homes will not have access rights through the gates to RMA property and amenities like parks, lakes and trails.

General Manager Greg Vorster was directed to send Realtors a letter explaining that because the development is not annexed into RMA, residents do not have access. The first of 78 Murieta Gardens homes are being built across Jackson Road.

Vorster said so far the developer has not approached the RMA about the possibility of annexation, even though the county requires the developers to have that discussion before closing sales on any lots.

Director Rob Brown said it would “beneficial for everybody” if the new development annexed into the RMA. He mentioned the dispute of recent years with the Village, where residents were recently allowed gate access only if they pay a $300 annual fee. The Village, where development started almost 50 years ago, predates the parks development agreement, General Manager Greg Vorster said.

Saying he hasn’t seen it himself, Vorster said he has been told there is advertising for the Murieta Gardens homes that claims they’ll have access to Rancho Murieta’s trails.

In response to a question from Director Jim Crowder, Vorster said when the RMA approached the developers about annexation, the only response was criticism about RMA’s “antiquated” CC&Rs.

Directors Cheryl McElhany and Joanne Brandt said they think annexation is the best thing for everyone. Brandt said the homes look to be sized for families, and the residents would benefit by access to the community’s sports fields. “Hopefully,” she said, “make one community instead of all these little different parts.”

Jeffrey Gibson, newly elected to the board of directors of the Retreats homeowners association, complained about the dues arrangement that forces Retreats homeowners to pay dues to that HOA as well as to RMA.

“We are fit to be tied,” he said of the Retreats homeowners. “We pay to this (RMA) association $140 a month to be able to drive through the gate and use the facilities.” A study of costs for Village residents came in about half that, he said, and in the end RMA negotiated the Village fees down to $300 a year. “You do absolutely nothing for us,” he said, “but you charge us in the neighborhood of $900 to $1,000 a year for the privilege of you doing nothing.”

He cautioned, “I can guarantee you that the people who buy those (Murieta Gardens) houses are going to think that they can drive through the gate.”

Gibson said he would like to see the Rancho North Association go away and the Retreats homeowners become part of the RMA. The developers turned down this possibility in 2015 when they couldn’t come to terms with RMA over the production homes planned for the Retreats.

In other business...