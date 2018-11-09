RMA OKs $4 dues hike (and radar trailers)

In a split vote, the Rancho Murieta Association board Thursday night approved a 2019 budget that will increase monthly member dues to $143 – a $4 increase, or 2.9 percent. The budget’s biggest impact may prove to be the purchase of camera trailers next year that can provide 24/7 speed enforcement on our streets.

The largest expense increases:

$61,240 in salaries and wages, including cost-of-living increases for employees, a new Maintenance employee and $1,970 in the general manager’s new contract

$38,000 for new sod at Stonehouse Park and a new sidewalk at Lake Clementia

$31,200 in reserve funding, part of a 30-year plan to get reserves fully funded

The budget totals about $4.6 million in expenses and about $500,000 in revenue other than dues. It was approved on a 5-2 vote, with Directors Stephanie Bianchi and Jim Crowder voting no.

Bianchi said she doesn't like the board's annual increases. She said you can argue the dues are low, and a $4 increase isn’t much, but she’s concerned about residents on fixed incomes and families struggling to make ends meet. For some people, $4 is a medication co-pay, she said, or a gallon of milk.

Crowder offered no explanation at the meeting. Later, he said he had hoped to be able to make some downward adjustments to the budget at the meeting, which didn’t happen.

Throughout the meeting, other directors defended the budget as reasonable and the result of several months of incremental work.

Bianchi backed a suggestion by Director Joanne Brandt, who said the association could save $12,000 by eliminating a proposed electronic information sign, planned for one of the gates as a test, with a second sign to follow if the first sign works out. Brandt and Bianchi said the RMA’s new website, already in the works, would be a good initial step next year, and the signs could follow.

Other directors pushed back, and the sign remains. It’s not yet decided where it will be installed.

A half-dozen members were on hand for the meeting, and Vorster gave each a budget packet so they could follow along.

Two audience members asked the board to consider installing new pickleball courts, an issue that has come to the board a couple of times this year. At the end of the meeting, as the board discussed a process for involving other community organizations in funding community projects, the board said pickleball fans could pursue this possibility.

The list of 2019 projects was developed at an August board meeting. Each director ranked a dozen proposals, and then the projects were ranked by budget impact. In the end, the association plans to tackle the top six projects, both by director ranking and smallest budget impact. Pickleball proposals were near the bottom of both lists.

Radar trailers to address speeding

General Manager Greg Vorster, who handled the meeting presentation, said the radar trailers RMA plans to buy in 2019 could address speeding issues around the clock.

“They’re a radar trailer with a camera,” he said. “And so you can set the camera to photograph vehicles when they hit a certain speed. So if somebody’s doing 35 mph down the parkway, it will show up on the (trailer’s) digital display and also take a picture of the license plate of the vehicle. So it’s going to become a radar officer, basically, is what it becomes for you.” He added, “We budgeted for three of them. We can place them around the community, and they’ll be 24-hour enforcement for speeders.”

The speeding information and license plate photos would come back to RMA staff, and staff would mail out citations to members.

The trailers, which cost about $11,000 each, will be purchased out of reserve funds, so there’s no budget impact. The RMA’s existing trailers, which only flash the speed of passing vehicles, are at the end of their expected life and are starting to break down, so the timing’s perfect, Vorster said.

In response to a question about whether the RMA staff could handle a flood of citations, Vorster said it’s possible they’ll buy two trailers initially and see how that goes. “Yes, I think it’s going to be a lot of processing to begin with, but I think three or four months down the road, that’s going to drop off dramatically, as people figure out that they need to slow down, much as it has with the CSD increase in enforcement,” he said.

Vorster said the current arrangement doesn’t provide enforcement throughout the community. “With the trailers," he said, "we can put them where we want.”

President Alex Bauer suggested that staff be sure to let the community know about the arrival of the trailers, so people have a chance to slow down before getting a citation. Vorster said that would happen. Bauer also seemed concerned about automating the process. “Currently, a law enforcement officer would have discretion to pull you over or not, or ticket you or not,” he said. In the new arrangement, he said, it would be, “You’re over the limit, whatever we set it at. There it is. There’s no discretion.”

Bauer said he doesn’t want the RMA to play “gotcha” with speeding citations. Said Vorster: “I think we’re just responding to the residents’ concern earlier this year about safety on the streets.”

Staff also plans to purchase a pair of moveable speed bumps to address street safety.

In other changes...

Stonehouse Park use fees were increased from $75 to $100 for each four-hour slot, under the association’s fee schedule.

Approved unanimously was a longterm effort to address the association’s reserve funds – money set aside to replace items that have a limited lifespan and a predictable useful life. The RMA hired Applied Reserve Analysis of San Rafael to assess the association’s reserve position. ARA found the reserves, now totaling $1.9 million, are funded at 79 percent, which is considered “strong,” Vorster said, but ARA recommended getting the reserves to 100 percent, which would be $2.4 million today. A 5 percent increase in reserves funding for four years, and a 3 percent increase thereafter, will allow the association to be fully funded in 30 years, Vorster said, quoting ARA’s study. Staying on the current funding path would leave the reserves at zero in about 25 years, the study said.

The board also unanimously approved an increase in the tree mitigation fee from $105 per inch of trunk diameter to $155. The county charges $325 per inch, Vorster noted, and he said he feels the RMA should keep increasing its fee. This charge applies to members removing mature trees for construction, Vorster said, adding that Sacramento County hasn’t decided whether the county or RMA will handle the mitigation for wholesale development in the community.