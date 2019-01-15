RMA OK's Village access, committees

Published January 15, 2019 - 5:55pm
RMA

The Rancho Murieta Association board addressed two vexing issues Tuesday. The board voted unanimously Tuesday night to allow Village households access behind the gates in exchange for a $300 annual fee. Also, the board addressed an issue that delayed the RMA reorganization last month by naming Stephanie Bianchi and Larry Shelton as Recreation Committee co-chairs. Full coverage of the meetings is upcoming at RanchoMurieta.com.

