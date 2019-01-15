RMA OK's Village access, committees
Published January 15, 2019 - 5:55pm
| Filed under
The Rancho Murieta Association board addressed two vexing issues Tuesday. The board voted unanimously Tuesday night to allow Village households access behind the gates in exchange for a $300 annual fee. Also, the board addressed an issue that delayed the RMA reorganization last month by naming Stephanie Bianchi and Larry Shelton as Recreation Committee co-chairs. Full coverage of the meetings is upcoming at RanchoMurieta.com.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Lake Tahoe, David Walley's Resort Timeshare for sale1/13/2019 - 5:35 pm
-
Set of 4 Club Car Golf Cart mags & tires1/13/2019 - 11:21 am
-
BIG Brown Comfy Couch1/13/2019 - 11:12 am
-
Cal king power adjustable bed frame1/12/2019 - 8:18 pm
-
Student in need. Can you help?1/9/2019 - 2:03 pm
- Designs in Dentistry
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Squeaky Clean
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- InterState Propane
- Tree Tech
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Murieta Health Club
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Apex Pest Control
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- PDF Realty
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Green Water
- Barrett Services
- Law office of John Quiring
- E and J Painting Professionals
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Gate
- KK Collision Center
- Damon's Computer Service
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Cupola
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's ... Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- JEWELRY: Adrian Blanco Jewelry
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- RESTAURANTS: The Backyard BBQ, Burgers & Brews
- SENIOR LIVING: Summerset Senior Living
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments