RMA to resume action on committee chairs

The Rancho Murieta Association board will continue its effort to name new committee chairs in a special meeting 5 p.m. Tuesday, in advance of the regular monthly board meeting at 6:30 p.m. The Community Services District board meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

At last month's session, the RMA board was confronted by a number of Murietans unhappy about the possibility of moving Director Stephanie Bianchi from the Recreation Committee as part of the annual assignment of committee chairs. Those board decisions were continued to this month. The RMA meeting agenda includes board-action items on the Murieta Village gate access fee and a sports field use contract. The CSD agenda includes a discussion about the renewal of the community's water rights.

The RMA meets at the RMA Building, 7191 Murieta Parkway. The CSD meets at the CSD Building, on Jackson Road across from the South Gate.

You can download both agendas in the attachments below.