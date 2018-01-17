RMA revisits Escuela gate, motorcycle parking

The Rancho Murieta Association resumed discussion of two sticky topics at Tuesday night’s meeting – opening the Escuela gate to Stonehouse Road traffic and moving motorcycle parking from its present spot in the Gazebo parking lot. Also at the meeting, the board voted to send the county a letter supporting improvements to Scott Road and announced a $68,000 gift from Summerfest.

Both the Escuela gate and motorcycle parking issues present problems, as the RMA has heard from members in the past:

Opening the Escuela gate requires an answer to a large question (will it be staffed by Security?) and raises worries for some about the security of an unmanned gate. The Community Services District proposed meetings to take the community’s temperature on this question in 2016, but the RMA said it was too soon to talk about it.

Pro-motorcycle Murietans were heard in 2015, when the board discussed spending $60,000 to move motorcycle parking to a grassy stretch across Lago Drive because the motorcycles were thought to be unsightly to people coming through the North Gate. In the end, citing the cost, the board backed away from the idea. (Many who were critical called it a waste of money and said the RMA would do better to just let the motorcyclists ride their bikes home.)

The issues weren't listed on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting.

Director Larry Shelton, chair of the Maintenance Committee, said the motorcycle issue has come up again because there are efforts in that committee to improve the appearance of the North Gate area and to enhance the Gazebo area. “Those ideas have brought this back on the table,” he said. And opening Escuela gate could offer another answer for the motorcycle parking, he said.

Looking for a way to open Escuela gate without incurring the cost of staffing, in 2015 the RMA proposed a draft plan for a limited-use gate to handle special events and Little League traffic at Stonehouse Park.

Because the existing black metal gate on Stonehouse Road is slow, it would have to be propped open for park events, according to the plan, and existing yellow gate arms would be swung out across Escuela Drive to lock traffic in the park area, keeping it from getting onto Pera or Guadalupe drives.

One downside to this approach is that locked yellow gates would keep Murietans from driving their cars to Stonehouse Park parking.

Shelton explained that in 2016 the RMA estimated the cost of a passive Escuela gate at $118,000, and the RMA decided to save up for the expense, setting aside $28,000 a year for four years. It’s halfway to that savings goal.

Neighbor Jerry Pasek told the board he’s concerned about the traffic from Little League parents “who don’t seem to mind speeding down Guadalupe at 40 miles an hour.” He added, “The people on Guadalupe are waiting for the accident to happen.”

Pasek, a CSD director who was speaking as a private citizen, said CSD could open and close Escuela gate on a schedule and follow the RMA idea to employ the yellow gate arms to cut off Escuela Drive. The next step in the Escuela gate’s evolution could be bar-reader gates, he said, and ultimately a decision could be made about whether it should be staffed by Security.

As for the problems created for Murietans by locking down Escuela Drive, Pasek said Murietans could drive out the front gate and come back in on Stonehouse Road, or they could drive golf carts to the park (after RMA builds a cart path around the yellow gate arms).

Pasek didn’t see much difference, in a security sense, from someone coming through the North Gate for a baseball game today or someone coming through a passive Escuela gate in the future. “If you have somebody who wants to tour the community,” Pasek said, “they can do that today.”

Director Rob Brown said he supports a passive gate and he feels members of the sports groups would prefer to come in from Stonehouse Road instead of driving through the community. But he warned of a “pretty big pushback” by Murietans if the yellow gates were closed and they couldn’t drive directly to Stonehouse Park.

Later, Pasek said most residents use golf carts, not cars, to get to Stonehouse, and many in the audience of eight muttered disagreement. One, Les Clark, another CSD director speaking as a resident, got up to say many families haul things to special events at Stonehouse Park and would be unhappy if they couldn’t park cars there.

Shelton said opening Escuela gate could allow motorcycle parking to be shifted to the area of the RMA’s maintenance yard, north of Stonehouse Park, echoing a comment made earlier by General Manager Greg Vorster.

Board backs pushing county to improve Scott Road

The board voted unanimously to endorse a letter requesting county improvements to Scott Road.

The letter, to be sent to the Cosumnes Community Planning Advisory Council and county officials, says Scott Road is vital for Murietans to access work, schools, medical services and more, but it's “a two-lane road built many years ago on a substandard base, curving around private property lines,” a road “never intended for high traffic use.” The letter asks the county to allocate funds to construct turn-outs to reduce unsafe passing and says there must be a commitment to find future funds to eliminate the flooding that closes the road in winter storms.

The planning council, a volunteer group that advises county officials on development matters, will meet 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at 9717 Colony Road, Wilton, to discuss Scott Road with county officials.

Recent coverage:

Summerfest donates $68,000 to community improvements

The Summerfest community organization will donate $68,000 for community improvements, the biggest chunk going to new turf at Stonehouse Park, the board was told.

General Manager Greg Vorster said Summerfest will donate $50,000 to improve the newly graded practice field on Escuela Drive. The project includes installing irrigation, adding soil amendments, final grading, introducing bermuda sprigs to the soil and installing an 18-space parking lot with a retaining wall and steps. The field will be named Summerfest Field to recognize the donation. Summerfest will also fund lighting – two poles with LED lights – at the Stonehouse dog park at a cost of about $18,000.

The work should be complete in May, the RMA said.

Summerfest, run by community volunteers, stages a two-day carnival every summer and other events. It awards scholarships and has made past donations to the community – $50,000 for Stonehouse Park lighting in 2010 and $70,000 to help build the community’s splash park in 2014.

Board urged to open dog park on South

Sean and Karen Mitchell of Linksman Court encouraged the board to put a dog park on the Riverview Park land that was the site of a bicycle pump track from 2013 to 2016.

The Mitchells said they had published a Facebook poll on the question, and 58 respondents voted yes, three voted no. They offered to help the RMA get the park going.

Director Larry Shelton told the Mitchells that the board considered the idea last year and had revisited it in conversation earlier in the evening.

General Manager Greg Vorster said the board considered the idea last year, weighing it against the Little League’s possible need for the field as a practice facility. Now, he said, Little League is satisfied with the available practice space at Stonehouse Park, so the old pump track would be available for a dog park. He said the idea will be brought back to the board to start the conversation again.

Last March, RanchoMurieta.com published an unscientific poll on the idea of a South dog park. There were almost 300 votes, 69 percent of them in favor of the park.

In other business...