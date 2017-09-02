RMA says its phones are out of service

Published September 2, 2017
RMA

The Rancho Murieta Association announced Saturday that its telephone service is out due to a recent power outage. The problem is being addressed, and the RMA hopes service will be restored by the close of business Tuesday. In the meantime, if you need to reach the RMA, you should call Security at 354-2273.

