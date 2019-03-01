RMA seeks applications for board seat

Published March 1, 2019 - 10:53am
| Filed under
RMA

The Rancho Murieta Association board announced Friday that it is accepting applications to fill the board seat that Larry Shelton resigned earlier this week. The remaining term runs through November 2021. Application forms are available at the RMA Building, and the deadline to file is 4 p.m. March 15. The board will hold a special meeting in late March to select the replacement, the RMA said.

Your comments