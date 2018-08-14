RMA to set '19 goals in Wednesday meeting
Published August 14, 2018 - 8:01pm
| Filed under
The Rancho Murieta Association will hold a board planning session 6 p.m. Wednesday at the RMA Building to set goals for 2019. The board will consider projects and a draft budget summary for 2019 at the meeting. The agenda is available here.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
office desk and matching book case8/15/2018 - 10:23 am
-
Costco Bounce House 13x108/14/2018 - 7:03 pm
-
Wanted: Little Tykes Art Easel8/14/2018 - 5:49 pm
-
Lighted China or Display Hutch8/14/2018 - 3:18 pm
-
Home Office Desk or use as Craft Table8/14/2018 - 2:45 pm
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Eskaton Village Carmichael
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Squeaky Clean
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Damon's Computer Service
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Paradise Painting
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Go Fore Pizza
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- PDF Realty
- Rancho Murieta Marketplace
- Gipson Golf Carts
- KK Collision Center
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Green Water
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Goralka Law Firm
- Law office of John Quiring
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- InterState Propane
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Designs in Dentistry
- Murieta Health Club
- Apex Pest Control
- Barrett Services
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Tree Tech
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments