RMA sets lot mowing thrugh June

April 17, 2019

Rancho Murieta Residents

Re: Vacant Lot mowing and weed abatement of common areas

In an effort to lessen the potential for summer grass fires and to improve the aesthetics of the community, the Rancho Murieta Association’s maintenance department will be mowing the fields throughout the community. Mowing is being done now and we expect to be finished by the end of June 2019.

RMA CC&Rs and American River Fire District require lot owners to abate grass and weed growth on their lots, and within 30 feet of any structures on their lot. If while mowing the common areas the maintenance crew identifies a lot with weeds in excess of 6 inches high, the crew will mow the lot and RMA will charge the lot owner to recover the cost of the work. (Estate lots will be $120 and all other lots are $95).

Owners of unimproved or un-landscaped lots can avoid this charge by mowing their lot, by May 15, 2019. If you would like RMA to mow your lot please call Susan Hamrick, with RMA Maintenance, she will schedule your lot to be mowed before the due date. Additional charges may be assessed to remove accumulated brush or debris from lots, if necessary.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call the Maintenance Office at

354-3538.

Sincerely,

Rodney R. Hart

Maintenance Superintendent