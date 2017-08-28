RMA street work on Pescado and Carreta
Published August 28, 2017 - 1:02pm
| Filed under
The Rancho Murieta Association provides updates for this week's street work. Among streets impacted this week are Pescado Circle and Carreta Lane
- Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Raising manholes and vaults, both North and South. No parking restrictions, some minor traffic delays possible.
- Tuesday: Fine grinding on Pescado Circle and Carreta Lane.
- Thursday: Paving on Pescado Circle and Carreta Lane.
On both days no parks will be affected. There will be no parking on the street, but you will be able to travel on the street. There may be some minor traffic delays.
Please call RMA Maintenance at 354-3538 if you have any questions.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Missing Orange Cat8/28/2017 - 9:45 pm
-
Nordic Track T 6.5 Z Treadmill8/26/2017 - 2:38 pm
-
2008 Volkswagen Jetta8/26/2017 - 11:50 am
-
Reduced $1,450 OBO Golf Cart approx 19 MPH8/25/2017 - 1:07 pm
-
2014 HYUNDAI VELOSTER8/24/2017 - 9:06 pm
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- KK Collision Center
- Murieta Health Club
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Barrett Services
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Go Fore Pizza
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- InterState Propane
- Gipson Golf Carts
- North State Golf Cars
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Designs in Dentistry
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- Tree Tech
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- Damon's Computer Service
- Apex Pest Control
- E & J Painting Professionals
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Home Care Assistance
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Squeaky Clean
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Rancho Murieta Learning Center
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders ... Personalized Homecare
- AUTO SERVICES AND SALES: Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BEAUTY CARE: Murieta Salon
- CARPET AND UPHOLSTERY: West Coast Carpet and Upholstery Cleaners
- CHIMNEY CLEANERS: Chim Chimney Professional Fireplace Services
- CONTRACTORS: Delta Construction Electric & Landscape ... Interior Focus
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- DOORS: HomeStory Doors
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GARDENING: Authentic Gardens
- GUTTER CLEANING: BH Gutter Service ... Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HANDYMAN: MR. Fix It by RK
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HAULING: Have Dump Trailer, Will Travel
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Agent Maria Celeste Burkart ... Farmers Insurance (Wendy Bobo-Massoni)
- MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS, SERVICE AND INSTRUCTION: Johnson's Piano Service
- PAINTERS: Campbell's Painting ... Certa Pro Painters
- PETS: Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services ... While You're Away Pet Sitting
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- SCREEN DOORS: Casper Screen Doors
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SUN ROOMS AND PATIO COVERS: R.A.L. Builders
- TILE AND STONE: The Paver Company
- WINDOW COVERINGS: Budget Blinds
- WINDOWS: Northwest
Your comments