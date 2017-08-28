RMA street work on Pescado and Carreta

The Rancho Murieta Association provides updates for this week's street work. Among streets impacted this week are Pescado Circle and Carreta Lane

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Raising manholes and vaults, both North and South. No parking restrictions, some minor traffic delays possible.

Tuesday: Fine grinding on Pescado Circle and Carreta Lane.

Thursday: Paving on Pescado Circle and Carreta Lane.

On both days no parks will be affected. There will be no parking on the street, but you will be able to travel on the street. There may be some minor traffic delays.

Please call RMA Maintenance at 354-3538 if you have any questions.