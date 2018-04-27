RMA wants $62 monthly fee from Village

The Rancho Murieta Association says Murieta Village residents must begin paying $62 a month if they want to use facilities behind the gates. It's part of an effort to develop a coherent policy for Murietans outside the gates using amenities funded by those inside the gates, the RMA says. The RMA board is scheduled to address the issue at its May meeting.

A letter sent this week to the Murieta Village Association by Greg Vorster, RMA general manager, itemizes the long list of charges that make up the $139 monthly dues of RMA members, and it breaks out fees for Village residents totaling $62.40. Village residents have their own association and private amenities and aren't members of the RMA.

“People who use the facilities should equally pay to maintain the facilities,” Vorster said in a telephone interview Friday.

His letter says the fee would be collected annually – and adjusted annually based on the RMA’s budget. Village households paying the fee would get a vehicle bar code, the letter says.

“The RMA board, based on their discussion at the May meeting, will determine when all existing bar codes currently issued to the Village will be shut off,” the letter says. “Any Village resident currently listed as a guest by an RMA resident will still be given access through the non-resident gate, however, the Village residents will need to be accompanied by the RMA resident when using RMA amenities.”

The letter adds that the notion of a one-time park construction fee has been discussed by the RMA board, but the board is currently leaning toward only charging maintenance fees.

Barb Vaith, manager of the Murieta Village Association, said the RMA’s letter was just received and the Village association hasn’t developed a response yet. The letter asks for any response in writing by May 10.

According to the RMA letter, Village board members told the RMA that few Village residents use RMA amenities.

The issue surfaced publicly in October 2015, when a contingent of RMA directors and staff visited the Village to explain why they were considering fees for Village residents. The room was crowded, and it was not a friendly crowd.

At that session, then-Director Tim Maybee said RMA needed a consistent fees policy to cover use of amenities by those who aren’t RMA members. As an example, he cited the Murieta Inn, then under construction – an example he later withdrew, claiming he’d misspoken – but there is a residential development called Murieta Gardens that has county approval for almost 100 homes immediately south of the hotel, potentially posing the same issues.

This letter, Vorster said on the phone, “is a continuation of that thought process,” addressing concerns about development outside the gates and its access to RMA-funded amenities.

“At that time, we explained to them that this was coming down the pike,” Vorster said of the 2015 Village meeting. “We promised them that as we went forward that before we did anything, that we would notify them. And so that’s what we’re doing now.”

The Village has 189 mobile home sites and its own pool and clubhouse. With Rancho Murieta Airport, it was Rancho Murieta's first piece of development, in the early 1970s.

Vorster said even though these same issues have been raised about the Villas, non-RMA members inside the gate, the board is not taking steps to address that.

From the letter, here is the list of amounts charged RMA members and proposed charges to Village residents: