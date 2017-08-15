The Rancho Murieta Association has released its schedule for street work, which starts Monday and lasts about a month. Some of the streets involved: Reynosa Drive, Murieta South Parkway, Lago Drive and Carreta Lane. The full list of street work follows.

Here's the full RMA memo:

Street Work to be done starting starting 8/21/2017

Following is a schedule of street work to be completed this year:

8‐21 to 8‐22, Dig out repairs will be done on Reynosa Drive, Murieta South Parkway and Abierto Drive.

8‐23, Dig out repairs will be done on Carreta Lane, Lago Drive, Pescado Circle and Lindero Drive.

8‐24 to 8‐25, Dig out repairs will be done on Lago Drive Parks 3 to 21 and Brisa Lane Parks 1 to 3.

8‐28, Dig out repairs will continue on Lago Drive Parks 16‐21 and Pescado Circle Parks 1‐8.

8‐29 to 9‐1, Overlay will be done at Carreta Lane and Pescado Circle.

Please expect minor traffic delays. On trash pick‐up days please put your bins out as normal, we will move if needed for pick up.

Notices will be sent to homeowners in the affected areas and no street parking will be allowed during construction.

The Type 2 slurry seal is scheduled for Sept 6‐8 for both the North and South area streets listed above. The seal coat is scheduled for Sept 18‐20 for the Parks around Laguna Joaquin.

Specifics for start locations and project progress to follow. We understand that street work is an inconvenience and we appreciate your patience as we get the necessary repairs completed.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call Rodney Hart , Maintenance Manager for Rancho Murieta Association at 916‐354‐3538.