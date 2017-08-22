Road work updates for Lago, Lindero and more
The Rancho Murieta Association offers an update on the road work going on around the community.
Updates for street work:
8-23 to 8-24 Lago Drive and Parks 4 through 10 and Parks 12 through 17, Lindero Lane, Brisa Park 3, and Carreta Lane will be having dig-out work completed. If your park has a No Parking sign for these days, it would be best to move your vehicles anywhere along Lago Drive away from any No Parking signs. There may be some traffic delays during this time. If it is a normal trash pick-up day, put your bins out as usual and if they need to be moved for pick up, RMA Maintenance will help with that.
8-24 to 8-25 Pescado Circle and most of the parks along Pescado Circle and Colina Lane will have dig-out work completed. No Parking signs will be placed in these areas tomorrow by the contractor. Please park along Lago Drive away from any No Parking signs.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Onkyo DX-1400 Vintage CD Player WORKS GREAT, Excellent Condition $508/22/2017 - 4:53 pm
-
Moderno M6 in-wall speakers (2) $508/22/2017 - 4:33 pm
-
Tivo Series 2 DT Digital Video Recorder $258/22/2017 - 4:09 pm
-
Sony Blu-ray Disc Player with remote for sale $308/22/2017 - 12:56 pm
-
Doggy Door (small dog) $40.00 916-765-76498/22/2017 - 10:00 am
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Squeaky Clean
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Designs in Dentistry
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- KK Collision Center
- InterState Propane
- Murieta Health Club
- InterState Propane
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Home Care Assistance
- Sierra Putting Greens
- Squeaky Clean
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- E & J Painting Professionals
- KK Collision Center
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- Sierra Putting Greens
- Town and Country Real Estate
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Rancho Murieta Learning Center
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- North State Golf Cars
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Damon's Computer Service
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Go Fore Pizza
- Barrett Services
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Murieta Health Club
- Ina Semrau, real estate
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Designs in Dentistry
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Rancho Murieta Learning Center
- Tree Tech
- Rancho Murieta Heating & Air
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Tree Tech
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- North State Golf Cars
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Go Fore Pizza
- Barrett Services
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Apex Pest Control
- Home Care Assistance
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- Damon's Computer Service
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders ... Personalized Homecare
- AUTO SERVICES AND SALES: Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BEAUTY CARE: Murieta Salon
- CARPET AND UPHOLSTERY: West Coast Carpet and Upholstery Cleaners
- CHIMNEY CLEANERS: Chim Chimney Professional Fireplace Services
- CONTRACTORS: Delta Construction Electric & Landscape ... Interior Focus
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- DOORS: HomeStory Doors
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GARDENING: Authentic Gardens
- GUTTER CLEANING: BH Gutter Service ... Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HANDYMAN: MR. Fix It by RK
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HAULING: Have Dump Trailer, Will Travel
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- INSURANCE: Agent Maria Celeste Burkart ... Farmers Insurance (Wendy Bobo-Massoni)
- MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS, SERVICE AND INSTRUCTION: Johnson's Piano Service
- PAINTERS: Campbell's Painting ... Certa Pro Painters
- PETS: Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services ... While You're Away Pet Sitting
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- SCREEN DOORS: Casper Screen Doors
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SUN ROOMS AND PATIO COVERS: R.A.L. Builders
- TILE AND STONE: The Paver Company
- WINDOW COVERINGS: Budget Blinds
- WINDOWS: Northwest
Your comments