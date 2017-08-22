Road work updates for Lago, Lindero and more

The Rancho Murieta Association offers an update on the road work going on around the community.

Updates for street work:

8-23 to 8-24 Lago Drive and Parks 4 through 10 and Parks 12 through 17, Lindero Lane, Brisa Park 3, and Carreta Lane will be having dig-out work completed. If your park has a No Parking sign for these days, it would be best to move your vehicles anywhere along Lago Drive away from any No Parking signs. There may be some traffic delays during this time. If it is a normal trash pick-up day, put your bins out as usual and if they need to be moved for pick up, RMA Maintenance will help with that.

8-24 to 8-25 Pescado Circle and most of the parks along Pescado Circle and Colina Lane will have dig-out work completed. No Parking signs will be placed in these areas tomorrow by the contractor. Please park along Lago Drive away from any No Parking signs.