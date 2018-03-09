Rotary is offering camp scholarship to teens

The Rotary Club Passport One of District 5180 (Sacramento) once again is accepting applications from Rancho Murieta teens to attend its RYLA Summer Camp program. Even though the local Rotary has folded, a district club will be awarding a Rancho Murieta high school junior a RYLA scholarship this year.

Rotary Club Passport One of District 5180 Accepting RYLA Leadership Applications for 2018 Summer Camp for Teens

Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, or RYLA, is a training program for future leaders who are currently Juniors in High School. As a RYLA participant, you will attend an all-expense-paid six-day camp at the Grizzly Creek Ranch, in Portola, CA. One hundred selected talented young people will spend one week in challenging discussion programs, inspirational addresses, leadership training, and social activities, all designed to enhance personal development, leadership skills, and good citizenship. For students hoping to pursue their studies beyond high school, this is a tremendous opportunity to prepare for individual life challenges they will face in college and work. Over the years, all participants have emphasized that this life-changing opportunity which was beyond their expectations and truly helped prepare them for future leadership roles as well as meeting lifelong friends. Parents have also conveyed how they were able to see such a wondrous and positive change in their teenager’s life after attending Camp RYLA.

If you have any interest in attending RYLA, complete this electronic application:

Camp RYLA 2018 Application - https://goo.gl/of3vJh

Applications due March 31, 2018 by 5:00 PM. Interviews will take place in April.

General information about Camp RYLA, visit - www.Camp-RYLA.org

For additional information and questions, contact:

Jan Valine, at janfultonvaline@gmail.com or (916) 261-0054 - OR - Jeff McAlpin, jeffreymcalpin@hotmail.com