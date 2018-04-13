Run/walk to benefit cancer fight April 22

Published April 13, 2018 - 12:09am
A 5K run/walk and 10K run to benefit Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society will be held 8:30 a.m. April 22 at Lake Clementia. The run/walk will take place on the trails and around the lakes of Rancho Murieta. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Any donation amount will be accepted.

