Sac Metro shares fire and fall safety tips

Community relations specialist Brenda Briggs shares tips on being safe. Click for larger image.

Fires and falls are the leading cause of injuries in older adults, which is why a community relations specialist for Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District shared 16 tips to prevent them at Wednesday's meeting of the Rancho Murieta Caregiver Support Group.

The speaker was Brenda Briggs. Besides being conversant and enthused about elder safety, she was well versed in Rancho Murieta because she lives in the community.

Following her talk, Briggs gave audience members several gifts and brochures to celebrate Fire Prevention Week, coming up next week. The gifts were a smoke detector, a carbon monoxide detector and a magnifying safety ruler with a safety slogan on the top.

Two dozen people showed up for her talk, which was a good turnout for the caregiver group that meets the first Wednesday of the month from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Rancho Murieta Association Building. The group’s mission is to exchange information about their caregiving situations and resources and to enjoy a one-hour respite once a month. For further information, contact Nan Parquette at 1par@sbcglobal.net or (916) 354-2281.

Briggs shared elder safety tips that have been developed by the National Fire Prevention Association, the national trade association that develops firefighting standards and codes and is devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire.

Briggs also threw in a few asides of her own. When talking about fire alarms, Briggs said she had a bedroom with a high ceiling like an audience member. Her solution was a 10-year smoke detector with a 10-year battery.

When discussing a fall prevention tip about taking time to get out of a bed or a chair, Briggs asked if anyone had pets. “Cats or dogs are dangerous. Really watch out for them when you are getting up.” Although she loves her own cat, her pet is tripping hazard because it likes to walk in front of her feet.

Throw rugs “also are more than a hazard than a help.” Briggs said if audience members like the rugs, they should ensure they have a rubber backing.

Nor are firefighters big fans of stickers with information about a person or animal inside a house. “We don’t rely on stickers. People put them on windows, and then they move,” she explained.

Briggs told the audience they could call her with questions at (916) 859-4300. The safety handouts can be found on the Community Services page at www.metrofire.ca.gov.

Briggs had these tips to prevent fires.

If you smoke, smoke outside. Never smoke if oxygen is used in the home.

Give space heaters space. Always plug them directly into an outlet.

Stay in the kitchen when frying food. If a pan catches fire slide a lid over it and turn off the burner.

If your clothes catch fire: stop, drop and roll.

Smoke alarms save lives. Install one every level, inside each bedroom and outside each sleeping area.

Plan and practice your escape from fire and smoke. Plan two ways out of every room and out of your house.

Know your emergency number, which is 9-1-1 here. Once you have escaped, call 9-1-1 with your cell phone or a neighbor’s phone.

Plan your escape around your abilities. Have a phone by your bed and other necessary items such as a walker. Consider subscribing to a medical alert system.

Briggs also provided tips for fall prevention.