Salmon climbing our fish ladder

Published November 24, 2017 - 8:45pm
Filed under
Nature and wildlife

SalmonWonderful Place Where We Live, #26487: Bunky Svendsen shares this photo and caption: "150 miles from the Golden Gate. He/She's gotta be tired! Ladder at Granlees Dam today." (Click photo for larger image.)

