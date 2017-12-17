A Santa with connections to history

We know Santa and his helpers come in all sizes, colors and ages, but Rancho Murieta had one of Santa’s oldest helpers Sunday when former Village resident Danny Mander returned to work his Santa magic. He’s 100 years old. Santa stopped at the Rancho Murieta Association Building and played the keyboard, chatted with the kids (that’s Adam Reese, 7, above) and did the lap thing (that’s 3-year-old Jack McGinity and his 6-year-old sister, Shelby, at right). We’re pretty sure ours was the only Santa’s helper who worked as Winston Churchill’s bodyguard during World War II. (Click photos for larger images.)