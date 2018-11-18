Santa will ring in the season Friday

The community Christmas tree lighting starts 5:45 p.m. Friday at Stonehouse Park, and Santa Claus arrives at 6 to get the season under way. There will be performances by Murieta Dance Company, s'mores from Rancho Murieta Community Church, and warm refreshments, cookies and holiday cheer. It's sponsored by the Rancho Murieta Optimist Club and the Rancho Murieta Association.