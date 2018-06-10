Saying goodbye to one of Murieta's finest
Published June 10, 2018 - 9:17pm
| Filed under
Dozens of people honored Mary Brennan and her 33 years of active community life as a Murietan during a Sunday afternoon going-away party at the Murieta Village Clubhouse. After Judy Bernal introduced her “very dear” neighbor, the crowd applauded Brennan's brief remarks thanking friends, neighbors and family members for coming, and inviting all to visit when she's settled in her new home in Carmichael, closer to family. (Click photo for larger image.)
