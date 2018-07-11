Schedule for street work on Puerto Drive

Puerto Drive – from Guadalupe Drive on the south end to the Del Cerro Drive stub street on the north end – will see street resurfacing later this month, according to a plan the Rancho Murieta Association released Wednesday. Work will begin Monday, July 30, and is expected to be complete by the following Friday, the RMA said.

The work calls for grind, mat and overlay work on that stretch of Puerto and on five adjoining cul-de-sacs. Stub streets and one cul-de-sac will be given a sealant only. The RMA’s map explains:

The RMA's map of street work on Puerto Drive. Click the map for a larger image.

The RMA says street parking won’t be allowed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the work areas. Information about street parking restrictions will be posted on the street prior to the start of work. Any vehicles in the work area will be towed.

If you have questions, call Rod Hart or Susan Hamrick at RMA Maintenance – (916) 354-3538.