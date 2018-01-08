January 8, 2018 - 9:28pm
Scott Road is flooded, and other traffic info
Published January 8, 2018 - 6:44pm
| Filed under
At 6:30 p.m., the sensors on Scott Road say the road has been flooded for the last hour. As always, RanchoMurieta.com has traffic/weather info on the home page to let you know when Scott Road is flooded and when it’s near flood stage. We also report on incidents on roads used by Murieta commuters and bring you a traffic map that shows you traffic speeds on area roads. You might check before heading out, or check your phone while on the road. The information is optimized for your phone.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
January 8, 2018 - 9:46pm
-
Love Horses?1/8/2018 - 4:49 pm
-
Two Side Tables1/8/2018 - 1:44 pm
-
Piano1/8/2018 - 10:05 am
-
Wine Cabinet 240+ Bottles1/7/2018 - 9:51 am
-
TRAVEL GOLF BAGS (2)- $15 each1/6/2018 - 6:19 pm
Your comments
-
Stop: Ox000000C4 Microsoft patch Error
—Damon Mercado
1/9/2018—3:40 am
-
Website is back, says Scott Road is flooded
—RM.com
1/8/2018—9:46 pm
-
County website isn't responding
—RM.com
1/8/2018—9:28 pm
-
ETC Rain Out
—Randy Reynolds
1/8/2018—4:42 pm
-
Trivia question
—RM.com
1/8/2018—11:30 am
-
Bible Study
—Felicia Lewis
1/7/2018—7:14 am
-
What is the liabilty?
—Bunky Svendsen
1/6/2018—10:26 pm
-
Underfunded Pensions
—Jerry Pasek
1/6/2018—7:16 pm
- Murieta Health Club
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Go Fore Pizza
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- KK Collision Center
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Damon's Computer Service
- Squeaky Clean
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Barrett Services
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Town and Country Real Estate
- InterState Propane
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Goralka Law Firm
- Apex Pest Control
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Tree Tech
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Designs in Dentistry
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- E & J Painting Professionals
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
County website isn't responding
Early Monday evening, the county website that relays the flood-monitor readings on Scott Road stopped responding, possibly because of a large volume of traffic. As of 9 p.m., it's still out. That means our Scott Road reading may not be correct. Please be careful if you drive there.