Scott Road is flooded, and other traffic info

At 6:30 p.m., the sensors on Scott Road say the road has been flooded for the last hour. As always, RanchoMurieta.com has traffic/weather info on the home page to let you know when Scott Road is flooded and when it’s near flood stage. We also report on incidents on roads used by Murieta commuters and bring you a traffic map that shows you traffic speeds on area roads. You might check before heading out, or check your phone while on the road. The information is optimized for your phone.