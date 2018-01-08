Scott Road is flooded, and other traffic info

Published January 8, 2018 - 6:44pm
At 6:30 p.m., the sensors on Scott Road say the road has been flooded for the last hour. As always, RanchoMurieta.com has traffic/weather info on the home page to let you know when Scott Road is flooded and when it’s near flood stage. We also report on incidents on roads used by Murieta commuters and bring you a traffic map that shows you traffic speeds on area roads. You might check before heading out, or check your phone while on the road. The information is optimized for your phone.

County website isn't responding

Early Monday evening, the county website that relays the flood-monitor readings on Scott Road stopped responding, possibly because of a large volume of traffic. As of 9 p.m., it's still out. That means our Scott Road reading may not be correct. Please be careful if you drive there.

Website is back, says Scott Road is flooded

After several hours offline, the county website has returned. The sensors say Scott Road continues to be flooded.

