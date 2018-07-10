Second arrest linked to attempted break-in

A woman was arrested in Rancho Murieta Tuesday in connection with Sunday’s attempted break-in by a man at a Guadalupe Drive home. She and the man arrested Sunday were guests at a Villas home, according to Rancho Murieta Security.

Security Chief Jeff Werblun said the woman – no identity is available – was taken into custody around 10 a.m. on outstanding warrants. She was arrested by sheriff's deputies along the 18th Hole’s cart path adjacent to the Villas.

Murietan Nina Heise said her golf group had seen sheriff’s vehicles in the area as they were playing the North Course. As the group was teeing off on the 18th Hole, Heise said a sheriff’s deputy approached their group at the same time that Heise saw a woman cowering behind a bush along the Villas property, several homes in from Murieta Parkway.

“I kind of got his attention,” Heise said of the deputy, “and I pointed over there to the woman. And then he walked up on her, talked to her, cuffed her and took her away.”

Neighbor Peggie Miller-Gear, who reported a man trying to get into her home on Sunday, said investigators followed up with her husband on Tuesday. The investigators said the male suspect was freed after six hours and that any prosecution will be determined by the district attorney’s office.

Miller-Gear said her husband, Earl, correctly identified the suspect from a number of mugshots on the investigators’ computer.

Some details of the Sunday and Tuesday incidents remain sketchy, and the suspects unidentified, because communications staffers at the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department have not been available to provide information about the incidents, despite numerous attempts to reach them.

On Tuesday, Werblun said he understood that the male suspect was held and released on public intoxication charges. He possessed a small amount of methamphetamine, which is a misdemeanor, Werblun said.

The investigators’ followup on Sunday’s incident brought them to the Villas on Tuesday, which led to the second arrest, Werblun said.

“They were guests of some residents in the Villas, who’ve since moved out of Rancho Murieta,” Werblun said of the two suspects. He said the Villas residents were moving items out of their home Tuesday when the second arrest took place.

Werblun said there’s an ongoing sheriff's investigation – which he is assisting by reviewing gate camera footage – and that further charges may be coming. Of that investigation, he wrote in an email, “It however has nothing to do with R.M., to put people at ease.”

"I want people to feel at ease," Werblun added on the phone. "There's two things that I want out of this story. There's A: Lock your doors. That's a big lesson to learn. And B, (the suspects are) not vagrants who just wandered in. They actually, unfortunately, were guests of residents who, after today, should be former residents. That's why they were in the community."