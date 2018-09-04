Security chief to address Kiwanis on Thursday

Published September 4, 2018 - 1:44pm
Jeff Werblun, Rancho Murieta’s Security chief, will be the speaker 7 a.m. Thursday at the Kiwanis Club’s meeting at the Villas Clubhouse, on Murieta Parkway. He’ll address Security’s role, responsibility and authority and answer questions. A light breakfast buffet will be available. Any member of the public is welcome.

