Security chief to address Kiwanis on Thursday
Jeff Werblun, Rancho Murieta’s Security chief, will be the speaker 7 a.m. Thursday at the Kiwanis Club’s meeting at the Villas Clubhouse, on Murieta Parkway. He’ll address Security’s role, responsibility and authority and answer questions. A light breakfast buffet will be available. Any member of the public is welcome.
