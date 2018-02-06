Security logs, Feb. 5

Here are Rancho Murieta's complete Security logs for Feb. 5, as released to the public. CSD Security edits the logs to remove names and specific addresses before releasing the information.

The format here is:

Time / Nature of report / Security officer / Resolution

Common abbreviations:

415 (disturbance)

NFI (no further information)

NOH (no one home)

UTL (unable to locate)

BOL (be on lookout)

NOL (not on list)

ADV (advised)

WMA (white male adult)

R/P (reporting person)

W-2 (water unit)

Code 4 (officer or situation is OK)

LDN (left door notice)

OGD (open garage door)

HBD (had been drinking)

Click the PDF file below to see the logs.