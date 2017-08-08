Security logs, July 27-Aug. 7
Published August 8, 2017 - 10:01pm
| Filed under
Here are Rancho Murieta's complete Security logs for July 27-Aug. 7, as released to the public. CSD Security edits the logs to remove names and specific addresses before releasing the information.
The format here is:
Time / Nature of report / Security officer / Resolution
Common abbreviations:
- 415 (disturbance)
- NFI (no further information)
- NOH (no one home)
- UTL (unable to locate)
- BOL (be on lookout)
- NOL (not on list)
- ADV (advised)
- WMA (white male adult)
- R/P (reporting person)
- W-2 (water unit)
- Code 4 (officer or situation is OK)
- LDN (left door notice)
- OGD (open garage door)
- HBD (had been drinking)
Click the PDF file below to see the logs.

