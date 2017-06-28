Security logs, June 14-27

Published June 28, 2017 - 10:08pm
Security logs

Here are Rancho Murieta's complete Security logs for June 14-27, as released to the public. CSD Security edits the logs to remove names and specific addresses before releasing the information.

The format here is:

Time / Nature of report / Security officer / Resolution

Common abbreviations:

  • 415 (disturbance)
  • NFI (no further information)
  • NOH (no one home)
  • UTL (unable to locate)
  • BOL (be on lookout)
  • NOL (not on list)
  • ADV (advised)
  • WMA (white male adult)
  • R/P (reporting person)
  • W-2 (water unit)
  • Code 4 (officer or situation is OK)
  • LDN (left door notice)
  • OGD (open garage door)
  • HBD (had been drinking)

Click the PDF file below to see the logs.

AttachmentSize
PDF icon Security logs, June 14-27299.83 KB