Security meeting is at 6 p.m. tonight

The Community Services District and Rancho Murieta Association will hold a joint meeting at 6 p.m. tonight at the RMA Building to gather input about security in the community. The agenda says the topics to be covered are a community evacuation plan, front-gate procedures, cameras, traffic enforcement, Neighborhood Watch, the back lakes and the Escuela Gate. The agenda indicates RMA and CSD directors will introduce themselves at the start of the meeting, followed by "verbal and written feedback from the Rancho Murieta community."