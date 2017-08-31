Security sergeant says goodbye

Security Sgt. Mike Scarzella gets laughs with a gift T-shirt at his retirement lunch Thursday at the Community Services District. About 20 CSD people attended, including most of the organization's board. Scarzella had some parting thoughts for the community.

Here is a statement he prepared:

Having spent the last eight years working for the Community Services District as both a patrol officer and sergeant has been a great experience. I have been dispatched to good calls and bad calls, sad calls and happy ones. I have been on calls where people have passed and lives have been saved. I have seen people at their worst and at their best.

I want to take the time to thank Chief Remson for giving me the opportunity to work for such a great department. I am thankful for having an outstanding supervisor and partner, Sergeant Jim Bieg, who was instrumental to my success. I am grateful to Ed Crouse and many co-workers who have treated me so well. I was fortunate to work with all the outstanding personnel from Station 59 and 58, who do so much to help our community.

My son, Nick Scarzella, has enlisted in the U.S. Army as military policeman. I am looking forward to spending much more time with my family. We are planning to stay in Rancho Murieta, at least until he ships out in July. We are looking at properties in Texas and are hoping to find the one that best fits our needs and wants.

It has been an honor and privilege working for the many exceptional residents of this community. I have been blessed to work and live in such a remarkable and unique place. I will truly miss many of the great people in Rancho Murieta. I will always be thankful for the numerous residents I have had the opportunity to call my friends and neighbors.

I wish everyone the best as Rancho Murieta continues to grow and prosper.