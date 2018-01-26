Sergeant named new Security chief

Security Sgt. Jeff Werblun will step up to be the department’s new chief, the Community Services District announced Friday afternoon. He’ll assume the responsibilities Feb. 3.

A brief announcement from Mark Martin, the CSD general manager, said, “Jeff has performed well in every district Security role, developed an excellent rapport with community stakeholders, and more than proven his ability to handle a wide range of challenging situations that face a district Security chief. We look forward to Jeff’s leadership in helping to ensure safety within Rancho Murieta!”

Werblun, who has built a career in law enforcement, started as a Rancho Murieta gate officer in late 2016. He became a patrol officer last March and stepped into the sergeant’s job in September.

Werblun has a considerable law-enforcement career, some of it in the air. He spent years in the helicopter units of the Riverside Police Department and Sacramento Sheriff’s Department.

He succeeds Paul Wagner, who was dismissed from the job last May, while still in his probationary period. Prior to Wagner, Greg Remson served as chief and retired after 32 years with the department.

