Series of attempted break-ins in RM North

Neighbors have reported three incidents in recent days of someone trying to break into their homes, two of the incidents by attempting to force the front door. The incidents have taken place at different times – in the middle of the night, in the middle of the afternoon and in the evening. Security says it is doing extra patrol in the area involved, around Laguna Joaquin.

A neighbor on Lago Drive said last Saturday afternoon, between 2:30 and 5, while she was home, something happened to her front door. When she went to leave, the woman said in a phone interview Friday, “I struggled to open my door ... and when I went to close my door, as I went to leave, and my door wouldn’t close. It was not able to close by almost half an inch.”

As she and her husband looked at it further, she said, “You could see our door frame, somebody had ... tried to pry open our door, or pop off a lock, or something. They were not successful, but they damaged my door and the door frame.”

Someone tried to pry open this door on Lago Drive.

The neighbor, who did not want her name used, lives on a cul-de-sac, and her front door is not visible from the street.

She contacted Security and the Sheriff’s Department and filed an online report with the Sheriff’s Department. She has gotten email notifications from the Sheriff’s system but no other followup, she said.

She and the others involved shared the information on closed Facebook groups, which are open only to members and have limited circulation in the community.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday, on Lindero Lane, Allison Lieberfarb said someone shoved her front door – as if throwing a shoulder into it – and attempted to open the door. “Somebody definitely tried to get in – and hard,” she said in a phone interview, adding later, “They tried to get in for sure.”

Lieberfarb called Security, and the Sheriff’s Department showed up as well. There was no sign of forced entry at the door, she said. Like the other incident, her porch is not visible from the street, and she lives on a cul-de-sac.

There was another incident, about two weeks ago, on Lago Drive. As reported in one of the Facebook groups, the home’s doorbell rang at 2:30 a.m., followed by someone trying doors all over the house.

We are trying to gather information on other reported incidents. If you're aware of an incident like these, notify Security at (916) 354-CARE and contact RanchoMurieta.com at editor@ranchomurieta.com or (916) 354-3916.

Security Chief Jeff Werblun said everyone needs to lock all doors and call Security and the Sheriff’s Department if they hear anything suspicious. “Turn on outdoor lighting such as porch lights, landscaping lights, etc., and leave them on all night,” he said in an email. “Make it difficult for them to hide in the shadows. Make sure valuables are not in plain sight and lock your garages and vehicles as well.”

Werblun said Security is doing extra patrols in the area that has had incidents.

The Sheriff’s Department said Friday that it is trying to reschedule the Neighborhood Watch meeting that had to be canceled in September.