Service Saturday for Vincent Garcia, 16

Published October 18, 2017 - 8:13pm
Obituaries

Vincent LopezThere will be a memorial service Saturday for Vincent Garcia, a 16-year-old former Murietan who died in a house fire Oct. 9 in Sacramento. He was raised in the community by his grandparents until he was 15 and attended Cosumnes River Elementary. The service will be at 5 p.m. at the Rancho Murieta Association Building.

