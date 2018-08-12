Seven file to run for three CSD seats

With a last-minute rush of filings, there are seven candidates vying for three seats on the Community Services District board of directors following the county filing deadline Friday.

The candidates are incumbents Morrison Graf and Jerry Pasek, former Rancho Murieta Association directors Randy Jenco, Tim Maybee and Martin Pohll, Saving Our Lakes & Open Spaces council member Linda Butler, and retiree Ron Amarante, according to the Sacramento County Voter Registration and Elections office.

The CSD board has five directors, and the term of office is four years. Candidates are required to be registered voters living within the district. The CSD election is on the ballot for the Nov. 6 general election.