Sheriff's Department offers tips on scams

Sheriff's Detective Jeff Wallace speaks to Village residents about scams. Click photo for larger image.

A handful of representatives from the Sheriff’s Department attended Saturday’s annual gathering for newcomers – 16 this time – at Murieta Village. Fifty people enjoyed a lunch of chicken salad and strawberry shortcake, then listened and asked questions about scams and criminal activity.

Neighbor Jacque Villa, who volunteers as a Sheriff’s Department community liaison, opened the meeting by relating some of the scams that have passed through the community – telephone calls saying your computer is having problems, calls about your Social Security account, calls from the IRS.

They’re all scams. These organizations don’t call, Villa said; they’ll send you mail.

Most of the presentation was handled by Sheriff’s Det. Jeff Wallace. Some of the tips and comments offered by Wallace:

If you have caller-I.D. and you don’t recognize the caller’s number, don’t answer. If it’s important, the person will call you back or leave a message.

Don’t be taken in by telephone claims that a family member or friend is in desperate need of money. Take the time to talk with authorities, a family member or a trusted friend before you do anything. This is good advice before parting with your money under any circumstances.

Lock your doors – home, vehicle ... all of your doors.

In response to a question, Wallace said if a stranger enters your home, you are free to protect yourself with a firearm.

He also encouraged Village leadership to develop a means to communicate quicker than its monthly newsletter, so when there’s a crime, or suspicious activity, word can be shared promptly.

One audience member was critical of Rancho Murieta Security, saying it has pared back its services. “It’s very little service (now),” she said, drawing nods of agreement from some audience members.

She said she has been told a call to 911 or Security is shared automatically with the other agency.

Wallace said that doesn’t happen, and he encouraged the audience to call 911 and Security for a serious issue. Sheriff’s deputies who cover this area also work in the Delta, Wallace said; they cover 800 square miles and could be at the Antioch Bridge, more than 90 minutes away. “CSD is right across the street,” he said.